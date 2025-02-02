Antonio Rudiger Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed
Rudiger has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his hamstring and is set to remain out for the time being.
Rudiger's timeline of return is yet to be determined after picking up a muscle injury during the loss to Espanyol. This will likely leave him out of the Madrid derby Saturday, with Raul Asencio expected to take the start at center back, adding on to the several injuries to the back line for Los Blancos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now