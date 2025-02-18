Antonio Rudiger Injury: Option as expected

Rudiger (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Antonio can play from the start."

Rudiger is with the team as expected moving into Wednesday, as he is set to return and will see minutes immediately. This is great news for the club, as his presence in the starting XI is a huge boost, as he is notorious for halting Erling Haaland whenever they meet. He will likely continue in the starting Xi moving forward, as he is a regular starter when fit."