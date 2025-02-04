Antonio Rudiger Injury: Out at least 20 days

Rudiger (hamstring) is set to miss the next 20 days of action due to injury, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Rudiger will miss out for around the next month, missing out on most of February due to a hamstring injury. This is a critical loss for the club as they head into the knockout stages of UCL play, playing Manchester City twice during that span. This will force a dire situation in the defense with only three central defenders available, as Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni will likely take over most of the duties in that spot while he is out.