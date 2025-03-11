Antonio Rudiger Injury: Trains, fit for Wednesday

Rudiger (illness) was training Tuesday and is an option for Wednesday's match against Atlético Madrid, according to his club.

Rudiger was back in training Tuesday after missing out the past few days with an illness, leaving some room for the defender to make the call Wednesday. He will likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest still, with the club hoping they can gain back a regular starter. That said, if he is fit for the contest, we will likely be expected to see the start, starting in 32 of his 34 appearances this campaign.