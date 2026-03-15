Antonio Rudiger News: Brilliant in win
Rudiger scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.
Rudiger recorded a rare goal Saturday, for his first appearance on the scoresheet on the season. Since his return from injury, the defender has made a start in the last four league games, collecting six aerials with a clean sheet in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Rudiger See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 165 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1976 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction96 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction145 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Rudiger See More