Antonio Rudiger headshot

Antonio Rudiger News: Brilliant in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Rudiger scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.

Rudiger recorded a rare goal Saturday, for his first appearance on the scoresheet on the season. Since his return from injury, the defender has made a start in the last four league games, collecting six aerials with a clean sheet in that span.

Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
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