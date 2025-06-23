Antonio Rudiger News: Deemed fit again
Rudiger (knee) appeared off the bench for 12 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 win over Pachuca.
Rudiger hadn't featured in the club's first Club World Cup game but returned to the field Sunday after some battles with a knee injury. He would only appear off the bench for a few minutes, although it is still a positive update. He should continue to see time throughout the tournament to ramp up his fitness heading into the new season.
