Antonio Rudiger headshot

Antonio Rudiger News: Makes nine clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Rudiger had nine clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Benfica.

Rudiger was solid in his first 90-minute outing since recovering from a knee issue. He completed 58 accurate passes while coming close to a double-digit clearance tally for the first time this season. Additionally, he earned his fourth clean sheet over 10 La Liga or UCL games played in the 2025/26 campaign. He'll look to retain a regular spot as part of a four-man back line if he stays fit for upcoming fixtures.

Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
