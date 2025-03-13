Antonio Rudiger News: Scores winning penalty Wednesday

Rudiger registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout win versus Atlético Madrid.

Rudiger stepped up to the penalty spot as the fifth penalty taker in Wednesday's shootout and drilled his shot past Jan Oblak to advance his side to the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to literally winning the match for his side, Rudiger played very well on the defensive end. He made 10 clearances, blocked one shot and won three duels in his 120 minutes of action.