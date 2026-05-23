Antonio Sanabria Injury: Absent for Como fixture

Sanabria hasn't been selected for Sunday's tilt versus Como because of a late muscular injury, Cremonese communicated.

Sanabria is set for more tests and will be assessed by the Paraguay doctors ahead of the World Cup. David Okereke and Milan Djuric will pick the slack behind the starters. Sanabria had a paltry season overall, scoring and assisting once and posting 12 shots (four on target) and six chances created in 25 showings (10 starts).