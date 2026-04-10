Antonio Sanabria Injury: Fit for Cagliari game
Sanabria (hip) "has recovered from his injury," coach Marco Giampaolo stated.
Sanabria will return from a brief absence after picking up a small muscular problem during the international break. He has started in two of his last five appearances but has struggled to produce, notching two off-target shots and two clearances. He'll compete with Milan Djuric and David Okereke since Jamie Vardy (undisclosed) is missing.
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