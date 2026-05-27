Antonio Sanabria Injury: Trains with team

Sanabria (undisclosed) is back in training with his national team, according to the team.

Sanabria had to miss out on Como's last match of the season due to a muscular injury, but he is already seeing improvement as he returns to training camp with Paraguay. This likely means his initial complaint was a minor injury, leaving him with a clear path to the start of the World Cup. Many see the forward as a lead contender to start up top, so this is major news for the team, who start their World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay.