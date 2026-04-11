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Antonio Sanabria News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sanabria (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.

Sanabria recovered from the hip issue he picked up during the international break, with coach Marco Giampaolo confirming he was fully fit ahead of the weekend fixture. The forward has started two of his last five appearances but has struggled to produce, and will have to settle for a bench role as he competes with Milan Djuric and David Okereke for minutes up front. Jamie Vardy (undisclosed) remains sidelined, leaving the forward line short of options for Cremonese.

Antonio Sanabria
Cremonese
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