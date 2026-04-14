Antonio Sanabria headshot

Antonio Sanabria News: Ineffective off the bench against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sanabria (hip) had nine touches in 22 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cagliari.

Sanabria was inserted late in the second half but struggled to produce, as has often been the case in his recent displays. He has tallied just one shot (zero on target) and two clearances in his last four appearances (two starts).

Antonio Sanabria
Cremonese
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