Antonio Sanabria News: Notches assist

Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against AC Milan.

Sanabria saw his first start in some time Saturday, seeing a full 90 minutes of play after last starting Dec. 21. He would bag a critical assist, finding Gvidas Gineitis in the 76th minute for the game-winning goal. He now has three goal contributions in 20 appearances (14 starts) this season, with two being goals and one assist.