Antonio Sanabria News: Stars with Paraguay
Sanabria (knee) got the start in Friday's World Cup qualifier versus Colombia.
Sanabria went on international duties despite missing the last two Torino games and was able to feature without limitations. He'll continue backing up Che Adams in the upcoming matches. He has assisted once and added two shots (zero on target), one chance created and one interception in his last five displays (one start).
