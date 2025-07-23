Antonio Sanchez News: Concedes three in draw

Antonio Sanchez had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Sanchez made his first starting appearance for Atlas with regular starting goalkeeper Camilo Vargas sidelined with a muscle issue. Sanchez was a substitute for the last match behind Cesar Ramos; however, Atlas opted to give him a chance in goal in the second fixture and he allowed three goals while making just two saves. He failed to protect an early two goal lead and was beaten in the 90th minute as they surrendered the lead. It is yet to be determined who'll be the starter in the third fixture.