Antonio Sivera News: Allows one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sivera had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Sivera made one save with a high claim while conceding just a single goal during the draw to Sevilla. His last clean sheet came back on Dec 16, making 27 saves while allowing 15 goals in nine league appearances. The keeper will face off with Girona for the next game on Feb 23, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
