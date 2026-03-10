Antonio Sivera News: Allows three goals in loss

Sivera made five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Valencia.

Sivera made five good saves against Valencia's relentless attack but was beaten three times by goals that were beyond his control. The bigger concern however is a run of 12 consecutive games without a clean sheet, conceding more than two goals in four of his last five appearances, allowing 22 goals while making 38 saves with three or more in nine of those games. Another tough test awaits on Friday against Villarreal.