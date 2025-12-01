Sivera got beaten twice during the first half and then once again in the final frame but couldn't do much to avoid any of the goals as all of them came from unmarked, close-range strikes. The goalkeeper even made some amazing saves to keep his side in contention but his teammates just couldn't deliver offensively after finding a goal in the opening minute of the game. Sivera saw his streak of eight games without allowing multiple goals coming to an end and will try to bounce back next Saturday when his side hosts Real Sociedad.