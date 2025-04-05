Antonio Sivera News: Clean sheet finally logged

Sivera recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

All that Sivera had to do Saturday was save a shot from Donny van de Beek. The clean sheet marks Sivera's first since Nov. 1, going 17 straight games without any maintained. Sivera will look to continue his strong April start on the 13th, but that is easier said than done with Real Madrid coming to visit.