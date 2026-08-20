Antonio Sivera News: Concedes once
Sivera had two saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Sivera didn't face too many shots, but he did make some saves in a draw to get his side a point. The goalkeeper is likely to face much more firepower against Villarreal, a side which netted 72 goals in league play a season ago.
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