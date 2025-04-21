Antonio Sivera News: Concedes one against Sevilla

Sivera made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Sivera was back in the starting XI following his suspension, with the goalie having a quiet day, only making one save while allowing a goal. This comes after he saw a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at four in 26 appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing his fifth next time out, as he will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday.