Antonio Sivera News: Concedes one in draw

Sivera had a decent shift against Mallorca in a 1-1 draw. In 90 minutes played, the Spanish keeper made three saves, conceded one goal, made one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Sivera still has not kept a clean sheet since a November 1 victory over Mallorca, and will have a tough time ending his cold streak against Villarreal on Saturday.