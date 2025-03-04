Fantasy Soccer
Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Sivera registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Sivera had a decent shift against Mallorca in a 1-1 draw. In 90 minutes played, the Spanish keeper made three saves, conceded one goal, made one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Sivera still has not kept a clean sheet since a November 1 victory over Mallorca, and will have a tough time ending his cold streak against Villarreal on Saturday.

