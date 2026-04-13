Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes own goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Sivera registered two saves and allowed three goals, but also 0 an own goal in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Sivera conceded three goals, including one own goal, made two saves and three clearances Sunday as Depotivo Alaves earned one point in a 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 15 saves and 10 clearances while conceding 12 goals. Sivera's next challenge is likely to come April 21 when Deportivo Alaves resume La Liga play at Real Madrid.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago