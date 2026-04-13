Antonio Sivera News: Concedes own goal in draw

Sivera registered two saves and allowed three goals, but also 0 an own goal in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Sivera conceded three goals, including one own goal, made two saves and three clearances Sunday as Depotivo Alaves earned one point in a 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 15 saves and 10 clearances while conceding 12 goals. Sivera's next challenge is likely to come April 21 when Deportivo Alaves resume La Liga play at Real Madrid.