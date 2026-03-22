Antonio Sivera News: Concedes three
Sivera made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo.
Sivera conceded thrice in the first half. He also recorded two clearances. He has now accumulated 13 saves and 10 clearances across the last four games and conceded nine goals. Next, he takes on Osasuna, who have netted four in the last four games.
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