Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Sivera recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Rayo Vallecano.

Sivera returned from suspension and allowed two goals as he was beaten once in each half. Both goals were difficult for the goalkeeper as they were either from short-range or a shot that was placed next to the post. Next, he'll face off against Girona, a team with 37 goals in 29 games.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
