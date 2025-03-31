Antonio Sivera News: Concedes twice in defeat
Sivera recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Rayo Vallecano.
Sivera returned from suspension and allowed two goals as he was beaten once in each half. Both goals were difficult for the goalkeeper as they were either from short-range or a shot that was placed next to the post. Next, he'll face off against Girona, a team with 37 goals in 29 games.
