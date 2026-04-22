Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sivera made five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Sivera conceded a pair of goals Tuesday, but it's hard to blame him considering those goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. He's now conceded multiple goals in seven of his last eight starts as his squad sits just a point above the relegation zone. He faces a more favorable matchup Saturday versus Mallorca, a side which has scored 40 goals through 32 matches.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
272 days ago