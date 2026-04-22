Antonio Sivera News: Concedes twice Tuesday

Sivera made five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Sivera conceded a pair of goals Tuesday, but it's hard to blame him considering those goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. He's now conceded multiple goals in seven of his last eight starts as his squad sits just a point above the relegation zone. He faces a more favorable matchup Saturday versus Mallorca, a side which has scored 40 goals through 32 matches.