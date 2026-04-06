Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sivera made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

Sivera recorded 11 long balls and also conceded twice. He has now recorded 13 saves and seven clearances across the last four games. Next, he takes on Real Sociedad, who have netted six times in the last three games.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
256 days ago