Antonio Sivera News: Concedes two
Sivera made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna.
Sivera recorded 11 long balls and also conceded twice. He has now recorded 13 saves and seven clearances across the last four games. Next, he takes on Real Sociedad, who have netted six times in the last three games.
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