Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Concedes two late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sivera allowed two goals while making three saves during Friday's 2-0 loss to Levante.

Sivera allowed both goals after the 88th minute following a sending off for Alaves which left them a man down. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts. Alaves head to Valencia next weekend.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
218 days ago