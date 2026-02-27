Antonio Sivera News: Concedes two late
Sivera allowed two goals while making three saves during Friday's 2-0 loss to Levante.
Sivera allowed both goals after the 88th minute following a sending off for Alaves which left them a man down. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts. Alaves head to Valencia next weekend.
