Antonio Sivera News: Easy clean sheet
Sivera registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Barcelona.
Sivera didn't have to make a single save against the newly-crowned league champions Wednesday, earning an easy clean sheet without facing a single shot on goal. It was a shock performances all around, both for the win and the clean sheet. It's a great boon for Sivera, who would have expected to struggle against the best team in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More