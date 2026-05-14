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Antonio Sivera News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sivera registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Barcelona.

Sivera didn't have to make a single save against the newly-crowned league champions Wednesday, earning an easy clean sheet without facing a single shot on goal. It was a shock performances all around, both for the win and the clean sheet. It's a great boon for Sivera, who would have expected to struggle against the best team in the league.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
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