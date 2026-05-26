Antonio Sivera News: Ends season with comeback defeat

Sivera recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

Sivera was unable to hold off a second half comeback, bringing the curtain down on a troubled campaign that saw him record only five clean sheets across 38 appearances, his fewest since earning promotion with Alaves in 2023/24, conceding 56 goals and making 97 saves throughout. The saving grace, however, is that he played his part in securing the club's top flight survival after a nervy battle in the final weeks of the season.