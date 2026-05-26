Antonio Sivera News: Ends season with comeback defeat
Sivera recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.
Sivera was unable to hold off a second half comeback, bringing the curtain down on a troubled campaign that saw him record only five clean sheets across 38 appearances, his fewest since earning promotion with Alaves in 2023/24, conceding 56 goals and making 97 saves throughout. The saving grace, however, is that he played his part in securing the club's top flight survival after a nervy battle in the final weeks of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More