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Antonio Sivera News: Keeps clean sheet in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Sivera had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Sivera had a very quiet outing as a red card for the opposition right before the break eased his workload, leaving him to make just two saves, both from outside the box. The goalkeeper continues his strong form from last season, recording his third clean sheet in his last four league games, though he will face a tougher test against Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

Antonio Sivera
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