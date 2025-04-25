Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Sivera recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Sivera wasn't really tested and made one or less saves for the third game in a row and 13th time in the season. The goalkeeper logged his fifth clean sheet in 27 starts. He will now look to keep things rolling against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now