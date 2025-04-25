Antonio Sivera News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Sivera recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Sivera wasn't really tested and made one or less saves for the third game in a row and 13th time in the season. The goalkeeper logged his fifth clean sheet in 27 starts. He will now look to keep things rolling against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
