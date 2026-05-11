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Antonio Sivera News: Makes four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Sivera had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Sivera couldn't keep the clean sheet, but at least posted a better outing than in his previous game, where he allowed four goals and didn't make a single save against Athletic Club on May 2. Sivera won't have a lot of upside in his next outing since he'll have the daunting task of facing Barcelona on Wednesday.

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