Antonio Sivera News: Makes four saves in draw

Sivera had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Sivera couldn't keep the clean sheet, but at least posted a better outing than in his previous game, where he allowed four goals and didn't make a single save against Athletic Club on May 2. Sivera won't have a lot of upside in his next outing since he'll have the daunting task of facing Barcelona on Wednesday.