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Antonio Sivera News: Makes three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Sivera had three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Sivera was excellent all game long, but there was nothing he could've done on the sequence that led to Nicolas Pepe's goal, as the forward blasted a shot that went into an impossible angle. Sivera will have a tough matchup at Celta Vigo before the international break.

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