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Antonio Sivera News: No saves in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Sivera made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Oviedo.

Sivera wasn't required to make any saves as he helped his side to a 1-0 win over Oviedo. This is the second 1-0 win in a row where the keeper hasn't been required to make any saves and brings him to five clean sheets in total for the season.

Antonio Sivera
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