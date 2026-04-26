Antonio Sivera News: One save in 2-1 win

Sivera registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mallorca.

Sivera only needed one save to help his side win 2-1 against Mallorca. The keeper has kept three clean sheets in 33 games this season, the last of which came in December. The keeper has kept more than one save in each of his last eight games, but had also conceded more than one in the last four games before this.