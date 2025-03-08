Antonio Sivera News: Sent off in second half

Sivera was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute of Saturday's match against Villarreal.

Sivera saw a red Saturday after a VAR review, seeing his marching orders just after halftime. This will leave the goalie suspended for a match, missing Friday's game against Las Palmas and returning to face Rayo Vallecano on March 29. He was replaced by Adrian Rodriguez, who is his likely replacement while out unless Jesus Owono (tear) returns from injury.