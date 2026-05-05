Antonio Sivera News: Struggles badly in loss
Sivera recorded no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Athletic.
It's hard to blame Sivera for any of the goals he conceded, but every time you concede four goals with no saves, it won't look good on your box score. Sivera will have a favorable matchup at Elche over the weekend before facing Barcelona on May 13.
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