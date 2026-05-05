Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Struggles badly in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sivera recorded no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Athletic.

It's hard to blame Sivera for any of the goals he conceded, but every time you concede four goals with no saves, it won't look good on your box score. Sivera will have a favorable matchup at Elche over the weekend before facing Barcelona on May 13.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
285 days ago