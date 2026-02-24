Antonio Sivera headshot

Antonio Sivera News: Three saves in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Sivera registered three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Sivera made three saves as his side drew 2-2 at home to Girona. The keeper has kept three clean sheets across 25 matches this season, with the last coming in early December. He has made three saves in three of his last five matches, all of which have been at home and has conceded two in the last two home matches.

Antonio Sivera
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Sivera
