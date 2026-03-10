Antonio Vergara Injury: Nursing foot injury

Vergara has been playing through plantar fasciitis for a while and sustained a lesion in the area versus Torino, Il Mattino reported.

Vergara has been managing the issue over the last couple of weeks while the team was very short-handed and aggravated it in the last game. He'll be shut down for a month, considering the upcoming international break, now that Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne have returned, and Scott McTominay and Stanislav Lobotka, who are out due to thigh problems, aren't far behind. Giovane and Miguel Gutierrez could also enjoy an uptick in minutes, depending on the formation.