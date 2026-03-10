Antonio Vergara Injury: Nursing lingering injury

Vergara has been playing through plantar fasciitis for a while and will miss one or two matches to try healing, Il Mattino reported.

Vergara has been managing the issue over the last couple of weeks while the team was very short-handed, but it became too bothersome in the Torino tilt. He might be shut down for a while now that Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne have returned, and Scott McTominay and Stanislav Lobotka, who are out due to thigh problems, aren't far behind. Giovane and Miguel Gutierrez could also enjoy an uptick in minutes, depending on the formation.