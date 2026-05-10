Antonio Vergara Injury: Should be option for Bologna match

Vergara (foot) has successfully ramped up in training this week and will be part of the squad Monday, barring a late setback, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Vergara hasn't played since early March due to a severe case of plantar fasciitis, missing seven games in a row. He was a regular prior to his injury, but Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Scott McTominay have all recovered since then, and the coach tweaked the scheme. He has created at least one chance in his last three displays, accumulating four, assisting once and notching three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two clearances during that stretch.