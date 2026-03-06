Antonio Vergara Injury: Subs off at halftime against Torino

Vergara left Friday's match versus Torino at the interval due to a foot injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Vergara had an uneventful showing, failing to record meaningful stats, and picked up a plantar problem shortly before intermission and didn't return from the locker room. He'll need to be assessed before next Saturday's fixture against Lecce. Frank Anguissa replaced him off the bench, returning from a lengthy absence.