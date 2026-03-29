Antonio Vergara Injury: Will skip more matches

Vergara (foot) "could reasonably return in late April or early March for the last few games of the season," his agent Mario Giuffredi told Stile TV.

Vergara has skipped the last two matches while nursing a significant plantar fascia strain and will stay on the shelf longer after the break. He benefited from several absences to become a regular before the problem, but Napoli have more options now. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Alisson Santos and Elijf Elmas have manned the position while he was out.