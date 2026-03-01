Antonio Vergara News: Assists the opener

Vergara assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Vergara provided the touch that set up Rasmus Hojlund's header, claiming his second assist of the season. Since his January debut against Sassuolo, he has not missed a start across 10 games in all competitions, netting three goals from 10 shots and creating 14 chances for his teammates.