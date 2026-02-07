Vergara couldn't replicate his previous glitzy performances and tracked back a lot following a red card, matching his season high in tackles. The coach has continued to give him big minutes despite the arrivals of Giovane and Alisson Santos, but the situation could change once Matteo Politano (thigh) is cleared. Vergara has fired one or more shots in six consecutive contests, totaling 11 attempts (five on target), scoring twice and adding 10 key passes and 13 crosses (five accurate) over that span.