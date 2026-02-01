Vergara extended his hot stretch by finishing with aplomb after the ball trickled to him on a punt kick by Alex Meret and fed Miguel Gutierrez ahead of the second goal. He has been surging while David Neres (ankle) and Matteo Politano (thigh) have been sidelined. He has started and taken at least one shot in the last five games, racking up 10 (five accurate) and posting 10 key passes and 12 crosses (five accurate) over that span. Additionally, he has registered one or more tackles in the last four fixtures, amassing 12 (seven won).