Antonio Vergara News: Unused sub in Bologna game

Vergara (foot) didn't play in Monday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.

Vergara shook off a significant foot injury but wasn't deployed in this one, even though Napoli were short-handed without Kevin De Bruyne (eye). The starter isn't dealing with a serious issue, and Giovane and Eljif Elmas are also options in his roles. Vergara has registered five shots (one on target), four key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in his last five appearances.