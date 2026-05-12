Antonio Vergara headshot

Antonio Vergara News: Unused sub in Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 12:44am

Vergara (foot) didn't play in Monday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.

Vergara shook off a significant foot injury but wasn't deployed in this one, even though Napoli were short-handed without Kevin De Bruyne (eye). The starter isn't dealing with a serious issue, and Giovane and Eljif Elmas are also options in his roles. Vergara has registered five shots (one on target), four key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in his last five appearances.

Antonio Vergara
Napoli
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