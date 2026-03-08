Antoniu Roca Injury: Late call for Monday

Roca (shoulder) is a late call for Monday's match against Oviedo, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santi Olivan of Marca. "Perhaps the one who arrives most fair is Antoniu. In principle, there should be no casualties apart from Pickel and Expósito for sanction and Antonio Roca, who today we will see how he has just trained and if he can be called up."

Roca will need to face some testing Monday, with the attacker hoping to train Sunday to make the team sheet against Oviedo. Even if the attacker is picked for the team sheet, he is likely to only see the bench, starting in only one of his eight appearances all season.